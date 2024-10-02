Southlake Finance Earns Top Honors in Energy Management and Procurement

Due to the City’s commitment to sustainability and fiscal stewardship, the City of Southlake has recently received two prestigious awards highlighting its achievements in both energy management and procurement practices. TXU Energy Leadership Award in Energy Management Money isn’t the only thing that’s green – the City of Southlake has recently been acknowledged for its innovation and environmental responsibility, earning the TXU Energy Leadership Award in Energy Management! Finance Management Assistant Nick Cornelius accepting the TXU Energy Leadership Award in Energy Management Since 2018, Southlake has purchased 100% renewable energy for all eligible city owned points of delivery, as a result of the city’s electricity contract with TXU Energy. Additionally, the contract made Southlake eligible to participate in the TXU Greenback program, which offered rebates in exchange for eligible energy efficient work. Through a strategic partnership with TXU Energy and ChargePoint, Southlake received and utilized those TXU Greenback Rebate funds to enhance the City’s sustainability efforts. This initiative included the installation of electric vehicle charging stations at key city-owned facilities, including the West Town Square Parking Garage and the Marq, offering residents easier accessibility to eco-friendly transportation solutions. Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Southlake has also once again been honored with the Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award, marking its 13th consecutive year of recognition! Purchasing Assistant Denise Hernandez (left) and Purchasing Manager Tim Slifka (right) posing with the most recent Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award With only 198 organizations awarded nationwide and 45 of those being in the state of Texas, this prestigious award highlights the city's commitment to organizational excellence in procurement, with criteria that measure innovation, professionalism, e-procurement, productivity, and leadership. By embracing best-in-class procurement strategies, Southlake ensures the efficient use of public funds while upholding the highest standards of accountability and service delivery. These accolades reflect the Finance Department’s dedication to creating a sustainable and prosperous fiscal environment for residents, setting a benchmark for excellence in municipal governance.