Southlake Fire Earns Reaccreditation

The Southlake Fire Department once again achieved accredited status from the Center for Public Safety Excellence/Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CPSE/CFAI), marking their fifth consecutive accreditation.

This prestigious recognition highlights our exceptional commitment to high standards, continuous improvement, and operational excellence in fire service. The accreditation process involves a rigorous on-site evaluation every five years by a peer assessment team of fire service professionals from across the country. Departments are evaluated across 11 key categories, 46 criteria, and more than 250 performance indicators to ensure alignment with national best practices.

Achieving this accreditation places Southlake among an elite group of fire departments nationwide and reaffirms our dedication to delivering the highest level of service to our community.

Congratulations to the members of Southlake Fire, including Interim Chief Jeremy Wilson, Battalion Chief Jonathan Castro, and Accreditation Manager Roland DeGraauw for their leadership and management of this intensive process.