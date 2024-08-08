Southlake Fire Hires New Firefighters, Cadets

The Southlake Fire Department welcomed two new firefighters and two fire recruits last month.

Firefighter Zachary Svensson was born and raised in the Keller area, so he’s no stranger to Southlake. He grew up with five siblings and graduated from Tarleton State University with his B.S. in Kinesiology. He played baseball in college and looks forward to serving the Southlake community.

Firefighter Landon Beck grew up on his family’s ranch, in the small town of May, Texas. He enjoys playing football and played on a collegiate level at Texas State University. Before becoming a firefighter, he worked as an electrician and a strength and conditioning coach.

Cadet Virginia Allen grew up in Richardson and studied organizational leadership at the University of Mary Hardin Baylor, earning her B.A. in 2022. Her interest in firefighting began when she was 16, after a summer camp counselor introduced her to the Firefighter Explorer program, which lead her to pursue the EMT and Paramedic certifications to prepare for her career in firefighting.

Cadet Jack Stewart grew up in Lago Vista, Texas and moved to the DFW metroplex for college. He spends his free time playing golf and hockey and can’t wait to get through the fire academy to begin his career.

“These men and women will be the face of the Southlake Fire Department for years to come,” Chief Castro said. “We’re all so proud of their dedication and hard work to get them this far and to protect the citizens of Southlake.”