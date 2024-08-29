Southlake Fire Welcomes Two New Firefighters

Firefighter/EMT Colby McSpedden and Firefighter/EMT Max Turner completed a 7-week “mini-academy” that introduced them to the fire and EMS operations for the department.

They will now be assigned to a shift, where they will continue working through their probationary year as part of a crew and under the direction of a Fire Lieutenant.

Firefighter McSpedden grew up in Aubrey, Texas and likes to spend time at the lake and riding RZRs in the country. In the past, he’s volunteered for his own local fire department in Sadler, Texas and he’s excited get to know his new Southlake community.

Firefighter Turner is from Denton, Texas, and enjoys working out and rock climbing (two skills that will definitely help at his new career). He’s ready to make an impact for the Southlake community.

“Firefighter Turner and Firefighter McSpedden have a bright future here, and they’ll make the City of Southlake proud,” Chief Jonathan Castro said.