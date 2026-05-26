Southlake Honors Memorial Day Through Community Tributes and Remembrance

On Monday, the City of Southlake joined communities across the nation in honoring the men and women who gave their lives in service to our country. In the latest episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill reflects on the meaning of Memorial Day while highlighting tributes displayed throughout the community.

Featured displays include the Missing Service Member Table inside Town Hall, Memorial on Main banners, military branch flags at Family Park, and the raising of the POW/MIA flag. Also on display is “The Faces of 22” Memorial Exhibit, a tribute that honors service members lost to suicide and helps preserve their stories through remembrance and awareness. This display will be available in Town Hall through May 29.



To view the full Memorial Day episode of SLK City Spotlight, please click the video below:

