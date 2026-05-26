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City
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May 26, 2026

Southlake Honors Memorial Day Through Community Tributes and Remembrance

In this Memorial Day episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill highlights commemorative displays and community tributes across Southlake honoring the service and sacrifice of fallen military heroes.

On Monday, the City of Southlake joined communities across the nation in honoring the men and women who gave their lives in service to our country. In the latest episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill reflects on the meaning of Memorial Day while highlighting tributes displayed throughout the community.

Featured displays include the Missing Service Member Table inside Town Hall, Memorial on Main banners, military branch flags at Family Park, and the raising of the POW/MIA flag. Also on display is “The Faces of 22” Memorial Exhibit, a tribute that honors service members lost to suicide and helps preserve their stories through remembrance and awareness. This display will be available in Town Hall through May 29.

To view the full Memorial Day episode of SLK City Spotlight, please click the video below:

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A circular logo for the City of Southlake’s 70th anniversary (1956–2026) is on the left, next to an under-construction brick building with scaffolding and a crane on the right.