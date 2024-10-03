Southlake Library Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month 

Hispanic Heritage Month is in full swing, and the Southlake Public Library is celebrating with world-class displays and a wealth of information. Running from September 15 to October 15 annually, this month is dedicated to honoring the legacy and contributions of Hispanic heritage. The library is adorned with displays showcasing the diverse food options from countries such as Mexico, Bolivia, Peru, and the Dominican Republic. Visitors can learn about traditional dishes like tamales, nixtamalization, and pollo en chile verde, complete with visual examples and brief descriptions. The Southlake Library is known for its year-round dedication to creating engaging displays that highlight various celebrations. This effort is spearheaded by their talented staff, including Alinn, who approaches each challenge with thoughtfulness and grace.

“Food is an essential part of Hispanic culture,” said Library Assistant Alinn, when asked about her process for creating the displays for the library. “We share food as an act of love and community building and this is especially true for making tamales. Entire families, three or even four generations deep, will come together around holidays and special occasions to make dozens and dozens of tamales together. It becomes a very efficient assembly line - some make the fillings and the masa, others fill and fold the tamales, all the while 15-gallon steamer pots are set to boil atop carefully constructed wood fires. Some of my favorite memories come from these get togethers. Latin America is so large - even being born and raised in Mexico, I did not get to learn much about other Latin cultures until I became personally interested in them as an adult. This little project has allowed me to explore the culture and traditions of each of these countries, and I am beyond grateful to have the opportunity to share it with everyone that comes into the library.” Next time you’re in Town Square, be sure to stop by the library on the first floor of Town Hall to experience the cultural significance of Hispanic Heritage Month.