Southlake Library offers Fun, Free Programs for August

Adult Art Class: Jewelry Making with Polymer Clay

Create your own wearable art! Local artist Laura Lester leads this fun and beginner-friendly workshop where attendees will learn to craft polymer clay jewelry.

Thursday, August 14 | 6:30–8:00 PM

Parkwood Training Center

Mooncake Cooking Experience

Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with a hands-on cultural cooking workshop! Choose between making savory baked mooncakes or sweet mochi-style ones in this delicious and educational class.

Thursday, August 21 | 12:00–2:00 PM

Parkwood Training Center

Registration opens August 5 at 10 AM

Library Book Club – The Seven O’Clock Club

Join fellow book lovers to discuss The Seven O’Clock Club by Amelia Ireland—a novel about heartbreak, healing, and second chances.

Tuesday, August 26 | 1:00–2:00 PM

Parkwood Training Center

Light refreshments provided | No registration required

The Inner Calm You’ve Been Craving

This self-care workshop helps participants let go of perfectionism and quiet the inner critic. Learn practical tools to find clarity, confidence, and calm.

Thursday, August 28 | 12:00–1:30 PM

Parkwood Training Center

Registration opens August 12 at 10 AM

To browse all programs or register, visit the library’s online calendar:

Southlake Public Library Event Calendar

For more information, please contact the Southlake Public Library at 817-748-8243.