A group of people in aprons gather around a table, focused on preparing food together in a well-lit kitchen. One woman in the center carefully fills a dumpling wrapper.
Library
|
Aug 1, 2025

Southlake Library offers Fun, Free Programs for August

The Southlake Public Library is wrapping up summer and welcoming fall with a full schedule of exciting programs designed to bring the community together.

Adult Art Class: Jewelry Making with Polymer Clay 
Create your own wearable art! Local artist Laura Lester leads this fun and beginner-friendly workshop where attendees will learn to craft polymer clay jewelry. 
Thursday, August 14 | 6:30–8:00 PM 
Parkwood Training Center 

Mooncake Cooking Experience 
Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with a hands-on cultural cooking workshop! Choose between making savory baked mooncakes or sweet mochi-style ones in this delicious and educational class. 
Thursday, August 21 | 12:00–2:00 PM 
Parkwood Training Center 
Registration opens August 5 at 10 AM 

Library Book Club – The Seven O’Clock Club 
Join fellow book lovers to discuss The Seven O’Clock Club by Amelia Ireland—a novel about heartbreak, healing, and second chances. 
Tuesday, August 26 | 1:00–2:00 PM 
Parkwood Training Center 
Light refreshments provided | No registration required 

The Inner Calm You’ve Been Craving 
This self-care workshop helps participants let go of perfectionism and quiet the inner critic. Learn practical tools to find clarity, confidence, and calm. 
Thursday, August 28 | 12:00–1:30 PM 
Parkwood Training Center 
Registration opens August 12 at 10 AM 

To browse all programs or register, visit the library’s online calendar: 

Southlake Public Library Event Calendar  

For more information, please contact the Southlake Public Library at 817-748-8243

