Southlake Library Receives Texas Book Festival Grant 

This generous support will help us continue offering dynamic digital resources for our community.

The Texas Book Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious literary events in the country, dedicated to promoting literacy and a love of reading across Texas. We’re honored to be part of their mission and grateful for their investment in our library.

Mark your calendars for the 30th Annual Texas Book Festival taking place November 8 – 9, 2025, in downtown Austin and online. This free, family friendly event welcomes over 40,000 attendees and features 300+ authors, engaging panels, book signings, cooking demonstrations, and activities for all ages. Visitors can also enjoy food trucks and browse vendors from across the state and country.

Learn more at the Texas Book Festival website.