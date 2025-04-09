Southlake Library Sparks Innovative Ways to Find a Love for Reading

Every month, the Southlake Library features new, eye-catching book displays. Some months, the displays highlight specific celebrations, such as Hispanic Heritage Month or Black History Month. Other months, library staff create exhibits designed to intrigue readers and introduce them to something new. Past displays have included themes like "Graphic Novels: Yes, They Are Still Reading," showcasing the growing popularity of graphic novels, and "Star Wars," where fans could find their next adventure with the Force. This month, visitors will encounter a nautical-themed display, complete with tiny paper boat hats on the spines of books. Other displays feature film adaptations of books, allowing readers to explore stories in both book and movie formats. We spoke with several staff members to learn more about their creative process behind these displays. “As a member of the youth team, I'm always thinking about what will appeal to our younger library patrons. I aim to create collections that will pique their interest with fun signs and enhancements while presenting engaging topics that hopefully expose them to new knowledge,” said Library Assistant Alinn. “When creating a new display for the library, we always make sure to work in teams so we can bounce ideas off each other. It is important for us to create something unique, eye-catching, and hopefully something that introduces our visitors to new topics. We try to find themes that fit the season and go all out on decorations to make it pop,” said Library Assistant Spencer. Library staff actively engage with the community to discover what interest's local readers and to draw in those who may be unfamiliar with certain genres or formats. Whether highlighting a specific area of the library or offering a unique reading experience, these displays aim to ignite a love of reading in everyone who walks through the door. If you haven't already, stop by the Southlake Library to check out this month's displays—and be sure to explore all the exciting reading possibilities they offer.