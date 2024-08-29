Southlake Library Staff Make Every Day a Special Chapter: Meet Marva

If you’ve visited the library, you’ve likely been greeted by Marva’s warm smile and friendly hello. Marva has been an incredible addition to our team, assisting patrons in finding their next great read and crafting beautiful, thoughtful displays. Her creativity and dedication shine through in every project she undertakes.

“Marva is an invaluable team member,” said Youth Librarian Stacy Wells, when asked about Marva's contributions to the library. “Her creativity and exceptional customer service transform every library visit into a delightful experience. She makes our patrons feel truly welcome and inspired, pouring her heart into every interaction. This dedication extends to her impressive large-scale displays, such as those for Black History Month, as well as smaller book displays that not only inform but also spark curiosity and the imagination.”

Marva is also an active member of the Southlake Library staff matrix team, bringing fun treats and words of affirmation to her colleagues.

Next time you visit the library, be sure to say hello to Marva and compliment her on her hard work. Her creativity and enthusiasm create a magical world for everyone who walks through our doors to enjoy!