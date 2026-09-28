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City
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Sep 28, 2026

Southlake Looks Ahead in 2026 State of the City

As Southlake celebrates its 70th anniversary, city leaders reflect on the community’s progress, current priorities, and plans for the future in the 2026 State of the City.

Southlake is celebrating 70 years while looking ahead to the community’s next chapter in the 2026 State of the City. Mayor Shawn McCaskill, Mayor Pro Tem Randy Robbins and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Austin Reynolds highlight Southlake’s progress, priorities and vision for the future.  

The State of the City highlights key areas including financial stewardship, economic growth, public safety, infrastructure and quality of life. Together, these efforts reflect this year’s theme: Guided by Strategy, Grounded in Service. As Southlake marks seven decades of community growth, the State of the City also looks at how today’s decisions can help shape the community for future generations. 

Residents can watch the 2026 State of the City to learn more about Southlake’s accomplishments, priorities and vision for the years ahead. 

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