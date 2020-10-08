Southlake New Biz List October 2020

This list of new Southlake businesses is provided by the Southlake Department of Economic Development and Tourism to help you see what's new and what's coming into the Southlake market! Contact us by Email if are a new business coming into town or if you have any questions about our listings. You may also visit www.SelectSouthlake.com for other business information or follow us on Facebook for the latest business news. VariSpace Southlake – VariSpace Southlake is designed to elevate the way businesses approach their office space. The 339,621 square-foot Class A workspace brings first-class amenities and flexible space solutions together in a multi-tenant campus ideal for enterprise-level tenants. VariSpace Southlake recently opened their new campus at 1 Kirkwood Boulevard. VariSpace.com Panda Express – Part of their mission at Panda Express has always been to create a flavorful variety of American Chinese dishes that appeal to the varying preferences and tastes of our valued guests. Over the past few years, our teams have been hard at work to make recipe adjustments to remove animal products from some of your favorites, Chow Mein and Eggplant Tofu. Panda Express recently opened up their second location in Southlake at 2325 W. Southlake Boulevard. 817-865-1778 PandaExpress.com Custom Ink - They believe in the power and importance of community. That’s what they have always been about - even before they knew it - and it’s why our brands offer innovative ways to help activate and strengthen communities. Custom Ink enables people to design and order custom t-shirts and gear for their clubs, companies, charities, family reunions, and more. Custom Ink recently opened in Park Village at 1151 E. Southlake Blvd., Suite 320. 817-204-0553 CustomInk.com Crisis Response Company - Crisis Response Company, LLC (CRC) provides professional advisory, contingency logistics, and global security services to government and commercial clients internationally including the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of Defense. CRC is committed to their founding value as a customer-centric company focused on innovative, out-of-the-box solutions, to help quickly solve our customers’ operational challenges. CRC recently opened at 121 River Oaks Drive. 817-337-1000 CrisisResponseCompany.com Cultivate Behavioral Health & Education - At Cultivate, they hustle. They aim to outdo themselves by constantly learning and growing in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and competing against who we were yesterday as we look to becoming who we’ll be tomorrow. Cultivate Behavioral Health & Education opened their first North Texas location at 2815 Exchange Boulevard, Ste 100. 817-203-8708 CultivateBHE.com MyEyeDr. - You want the best for your family when it comes to their vision health. At MyEyeDr., their optometrists are committed to helping you see your best. Whether you need treatment for dry eye or astigmatism, or you need to book your annual eye exam, rely on their team members to help make eye care in Southlake Town Square simple and convenient. We also welcome all insurances for our vision services. MyEyeDr. Recently opened at 1247 Main Street. 817- 481-2070 MyEyeDr.com Aesthetic Specialists - Aesthetic Specialists was created by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Jason K Potter, MD, to provide Southlake and the surrounding communities with a world-class suite of non-surgical medical aesthetic services. Aesthetic Specialists recently opened at 245 W. State Highway 114, Suite 100 inside of the Chapel Crossing office building. 817-912-1200 StayAgeless.com