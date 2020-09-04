Southlake New Biz List September 2020

This list of new Southlake businesses is provided by the Southlake Department of Economic Development and Tourism to help you see what's new and what's coming into the Southlake market! Contact us by Email if are a new business coming into town or if you have any questions about our listings. You may also visit www.SelectSouthlake.com for other business information or follow us on Facebook for the latest business news. Moxie’s Grill & Bar – At Moxie's they focus on quality food made with fresh ingredients. Their restaurants and menus are inspired by the communities they are part of, from the team they hire to the food they make, it’s an expression of the neighborhoods they inhabit. Moxie’s will be opening this month on September 10, in Southlake Town Square at 1472 Main Street. US.Moxies.com 817 764-2767 Inglot Cosmetics – With over 35-year of experience, Inglot Cosmetics is focused on constant development. Since 2006, Inglot has expanded globally and can be found in the most prestigious places such as London, Milan, New York and Las Vegas. Being involved in major projects such as on Broadway, high-quality is extremely important with fair prices going hand-in-hand. Inglot recently opened in Southlake Town Square partnering with L Makeup Institute at 112 State Street. InglotCosmetics.com 214-446-6092 WorkSuites – Whether you're looking for a private executive suite for one or office space for your team or small business, WorkSuites at Southlake offers a variety of flexible workspace options to meet your needs. From traditional executive suites (also known as serviced offices) to day offices, from conference and meeting rooms by the hour to shared co-working space by the month. WorkSuites will be opening on September 7 in Southlake Town Square at 1560 E. Southlake Blvd., Suite 100. WorkSuites.com 888-445-9675 F45Training – F45 Training workouts are designed to unify the muscle groups of the body and to help make you feel and perform better in all aspects of your life. F45 is offering some great grand opening sign-up specials for new members. F45 recently opened in Carroll Pointe at 1221 E. State Highway 114, Suite 120. F45Training.com 817-930-2648 The Halal Guys – The Halal Guys’ incredible journey begins in 1990 with their three Egyptian founders. They first started a hot dog cart in New York City, then pivoted to selling halal food to taxi drivers who at the time had few outlets for authentic halal food in the five boroughs. Thus, their famous platters of chicken and gyro over rice, falafel sandwiches, and crave-able sauces were born. The Halal Guys are now spreading their great food all over the country and are opening their location in Southlake on September 14 in the Gateway Plaza Shopping Center at 3000 E. Southlake Boulevard. TheHalalGuys.com 817-912-1412 Écoutez – The word “écoutez” (eh-coo-tay) means “listen” in French. “Listen” is an important word for Écoutez. They listen to their customers and empower them to listen to the sounds that matter most in their life. Hearing loss happens to most everyone and it can have a serious impact on a person’s life. They work with clients to turn hearing impairment into hearing empowerment. The Écoutez staff is friendly and professional and their testing equipment is state-of-the-art. They curate our selection of hearing aids with comfort, technology, and style in mind. Écoutez recently opened in Southlake Town Square at 1438 E. Southlake Boulevard. Ecoutez.com Banyan Court Capital – Banyan Court Capital (“Banyan”) is a pioneering investment management firm headquartered in Southlake, Texas that focuses on private alternative instruments, particularly life settlements and real estate. The firm was formed in 2018 by a tenured group of investment professionals each with a long-established track record in his respective specialty. Our principals have an average experience of 20 years and over a 100 years of combined industry experience. Banyan Court Capital recently opened at 151 Players Circle. BanyanCourtCapital.com 817-873-8540 STOR Self Storage Southlake - Stor Self Storage provides state of the art storage facilities to businesses and individuals in the greater Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas/Irving areas. They are committed to providing superior service while making your rental experience simple and convenient. Stor Self Storage recently opened at 750 Davis Boulevard. StorSelfStorage.com 682-688-4499 Guaranteed Rate - Purchasing a home is a big deal, whether it’s your first home or fifth move. They get it. That’s why Guaranteed Rate is a mortgage company that places you and your needs at the center of everything they do. Guaranteed Rate recently opened an office at 539 Silicon Dr., Suite 101. Rate.com 817-769-4692 The L.A.B. Med Spa - A medical spa, creating a personalized plan for each patient. The health and beauty of their valued patients is important, which is why the L.A.B. med spa offers a variety of skincare and resurfacing treatments designed to boost your confidence and leave you feeling refreshed and nourished.The L.A.B. Med Spa recently opened at 1910 E. State Hwy. 114. TheLABMedSpa.com 817-251-1000 First Light Counseling - Founders, Satchel and Bethany want First Light Counseling to truly be a light in this dark world. They believe in serving their clients well and offering a safe and compassionate environment where important mental and spiritual work can be done. They believe everyone deserves the opportunity to receive healing. First Light Counseling recently opened at 185 S. Kimball Ave., Suite 100. FirstLightCounseling.co 817-756-1440