February 25, 2025

Southlake Officers Graduate from ILEA Academy

The ceremony was held on February 21st, in Plano, Texas.

On February 21st, Corporal Ray Sewell, Corporal Corey Ventura, and Detective Jamie Hannah graduated from the 146th School of Police Supervision at the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration (ILEA) in Plano. 

This 1-month program provides new supervisors and those aspiring to promote with training in essential, foundational principles of leadership and supervision. 

“The ILEA program requires a great deal of commitment,” Chief Casey said.  “I am proud of Corporal Sewell, Corporal Ventura, and Detective Hannah for their initiative and their dedication to ongoing professional development.”

Established as part of The Center for American and International Law (formerly the Southwestern Legal Foundation), the ILEA came into existence as the Southwestern Police Academy in 1957, on the campus of Southern Methodist University. ILEA’s initial mission was to meet the need of training law enforcement supervisors. Over the years that mission has expanded to serve the ever expanding needs of administrative and supervisory personnel and the ethical training needs for all law enforcement.

A group of five men are gathered. One, in a police uniform, holds a certificate. Another man in a suit stands to his right. A police officer stands to his left. Two other men in suits are behind a lectern. They appear to be at an awards or recognition ceremony.
Corporal Corey Ventura
A group of five men stand together, with one man in a police uniform holding a certificate. They are all smiling, and a podium is visible in the background with a sign that partially reads "American Law.
Corporal Ray Sewell
A group of five men stand indoors at a ceremony. One man in uniform holds a certificate with the help of another suited man. Two uniformed officers and one suited man stand nearby. A man in the background is seated at a podium.
Detective Jamie Hannah

