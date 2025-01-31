Southlake Open Rewards: Bigger, Better, and Back for Year Two!

Last year’s successful 2024 debut of Southlake Open Rewards included the distribution of $75,000 from Hotel Occupancy Tax to over 2,000 participants and resulted in a $1.5 million-dollar impact to the local economy. Last year’s program was active from late January through late April, lasting about 13 weeks. The Southlake Open Rewards initiative was created to support local Southlake businesses and increase visitor attraction.

This year’s Southlake Open Rewards program has expanded to include nearly 50 new businesses, featuring more than 200 retail shops and 170 acclaimed dining destinations. Earn 5% cash back by shopping, dining, and experiencing entertainment in the City of Southlake! The 2025 program will launch on Saturday, February 1st and remain active until all allotted funds are distributed.

“It’s a win-win for everyone,” said Mayor Shawn McCaskill. “The Open Rewards program highlights the incredible businesses we have in Southlake and gives back to the people who support our community. We’re thrilled to bring it back!”

Participating is easy:

Download the “Open Rewards: Shop Local” app.

Set Southlake as your community.

Shop, dine, and enjoy entertainment at participating Southlake businesses to start earning rewards!

Participants can receive their rewards through a direct payout method, selected by each individual user. With every receipt uploaded, you’re not just earning—you’re contributing to the growth of Southlake’s vibrant business community!

For updates and details about Southlake Open Rewards, visit the website and follow @VisitSouthlake on Facebook and Instagram.