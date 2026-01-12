Southlake Open Rewards: More Reasons to Explore and Experience Southlake

Southlake Open Rewards returns for its third year in 2026, continuing a program that has already delivered strong results for both shoppers and local businesses. Since its debut, Open Rewards has helped drive millions of dollars into Southlake’s economy by encouraging residents and visitors to shop, dine, and explore locally. The program once again launches on February 1 and will remain active while funds last, giving visitors a limited-time opportunity to earn rewards for everyday purchases.

Year 3 of Open Rewards builds on that success, helping over 3,300 users in past years save with a broad mix of participating businesses, including over 190 retail spots, 160+ dining locations, and entertainment venues across the city. Users earn rewards on qualifying purchases, just as they have in previous years – but the 2026 program introduces a new point-based tracking system inside the Open Rewards app. But your savings haven’t changed! You still earn the same 5% cash back on qualifying purchases. Points are simply the way the app tracks and shows those rewards, and a clear dollar amount is always displayed alongside your points, so you can easily see exactly how much you’ve earned and what it’s worth. It’s the same great value, just presented in a new, more streamlined way.

“We love seeing how Open Rewards brings people out to experience Southlake,” said Director Daniel Cortez. “It’s a simple way to celebrate what makes our community special while giving back to the people who support it.”

Getting started is simple. Download the Open Rewards: Shop Local app, set Southlake as your community, and start submitting receipts from eligible businesses to earn rewards. Payouts are still available through user-selected direct payment methods, making it easy to redeem your earnings and keep supporting the local businesses that make Southlake unique. For the latest updates and program details, visit the Open Rewards page and follow @VisitSouthlake on Facebook and Instagram. Southlake businesses can quickly join Open Rewards by downloading the app and clicking “Add Your Business”, or by reaching out to ec*****@*************ke.com to get started.