Mayor Shawn McCaskill in a black apron stands behind a pastry display case filled with colorful desserts in a modern bakery. Gift boxes are stacked behind him, and a sign advertises D'Caramel gift cards. The "SLK Spotlight" logo is visible.
City
|
Feb 2, 2026

Southlake Open Rewards Returns to Support Local Businesses

Mayor Shawn McCaskill highlights the return of Southlake Open Rewards at D’Caramel Patisserie, showcasing how residents can earn cash back while supporting local businesses.

Southlake Open Rewards is back, giving residents a simple way to support local businesses while earning cash back. In this episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill speaks with Economic Development and Tourism Manager Dylan Duque at the social media–famous D’Caramel Patisserie to highlight how the program works.

From beloved local favorites to everyday shopping stops, Open Rewards makes it easy to keep spending local. Participants can earn cash back on qualifying purchases while strengthening Southlake’s local economy.

To sign up or learn more, visit www.SouthlakeOpenRewards.com.

