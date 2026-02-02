Southlake Open Rewards Returns to Support Local Businesses

Southlake Open Rewards is back, giving residents a simple way to support local businesses while earning cash back. In this episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill speaks with Economic Development and Tourism Manager Dylan Duque at the social media–famous D’Caramel Patisserie to highlight how the program works.

From beloved local favorites to everyday shopping stops, Open Rewards makes it easy to keep spending local. Participants can earn cash back on qualifying purchases while strengthening Southlake’s local economy.

To sign up or learn more, visit www.SouthlakeOpenRewards.com.