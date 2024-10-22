Southlake Pickleball Complex Wins TRAPS North Award

Southlake’s newest recreational facility has quickly made a name for itself among pickleball enthusiasts, earning recognition for its world-class design. Since opening in February, the Southlake Pickleball Complex has been buzzing with activity, and now it has another reason to celebrate! The facility has been awarded the prestigious TRAPS North Recreation Facility Design Excellence Award.

The Texas Recreation and Parks Society (TRAPS) North Region is a nonprofit organization that has supported the advancement of parks, recreation, and leisure services in Texas for over 75 years. When the Southlake Pickleball Complex opened its doors, we knew it had to be a contender for this award. The Design Excellence Award highlights projects with outstanding professional design, encourages high levels of recreational use, and fosters collaboration between design and parks professionals. The Southlake Pickleball Complex is a testament to Southlake’s commitment to meeting community needs, achieving excellence, and encouraging teamwork.

This state-of-the-art, championship-level facility welcomes players of all skill levels, offering eight shaded courts, a Championship Court with stadium seating, a Pro Shop, and plenty of seating areas. Since opening, the staff has introduced innovative programming, such as Intro to Pickleball, custom drills, and community league opportunities, enriching the experience for members and guests.

Congratulations to everyone involved in this achievement! City staff will officially accept the award at the TRAPS North Region Conference in Denton on November 4, 2024.