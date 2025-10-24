A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
A group of people poses on the steps of a brick building, with two men in the front center holding a framed certificate. The group is smiling and standing under a sign that reads "1400 Main Street.
Awards
|
Oct 24, 2025

Southlake Planning and Development Services Department Wins 21st Consecutive Richard R. Lillie Award

Celebrate National Community Planning Month by reflecting on the impact of the Southlake Planning and Development Services Department over twenty-one award-winning years.

For the 21st year in a row, Southlake’s Planning and Development Services Department has earned the Richard R. Lillie Planning and Development Excellence Award — an achievement that honors over two decades of thoughtful planning, collaboration, and care for our community.

Since winning the award in 2005, the Planning Department’s work has quietly shaped nearly every part of Southlake’s story — from the creation of the Bob Jones Nature Center and Preserve in 2008 to the city’s first two-lane roundabout in 2017. Each project, large or small, has played a role in creating the Southlake we know and love today.

But the department’s focus has never been just about what’s built now — it’s about what comes next. Every plan they draw and recommendation they make helps ensure our city remains vibrant, connected, and true to its character for generations to come.

This lasting success is partially possible because of thoughtful succession planning — a culture where knowledge and experience are passed down, and new voices are encouraged to grow. Longtime leaders like Director Dennis Killough and Landscape Administrator Keith Martin have been part of every award-winning year, while today’s newer staff brings fresh ideas, innovative technology, and an unwavering commitment to serving residents.

This culture of mentorship and innovation has built a team defined by expertise. Collectively, they hold 69 professional certifications — including Deputy Building Official Charlie Wright, who is a Master Code Professional — while the Building Inspections and Code Enforcement Team brings more than 169 combined years of municipal experience.

Collaboration is also at the heart of the department’s work. Through programs like the Southlake Program for the Involvement of Neighborhoods (SPIN) and the Planning & Zoning (P&Z) Commission, residents have a direct hand in shaping how Southlake evolves.

The department similarly invests in the next generation through opportunities like Mayor for a Day, where local students meet with the Director of Planning to learn how their city takes shape — sparking early interest in community leadership and city planning.

A man in a suit and a woman in a white jacket are shaking hands in an office setting with cubicles and signs in the background.
Director Killough greets Mayor for the Day
A man in a suit points to a colorful map on the wall while talking to a woman holding a boy, both looking at the map. They are standing in a well-lit hallway with framed maps and documents.
Director Killough with the Mayor for the Day

As the Planning Department looks ahead, they continue to build on 21 years of excellence, ensuring Southlake remains a place where careful planning, teamwork, and community spirit shape the city’s future — just as they have shaped its past.

Share

Banner for a Citizen Satisfaction Survey, showing city workers installing a street sign and a firefighter talking with a child. Text reads: "Citizen Satisfaction Survey, October 1 - November 3. We want to hear from you!.