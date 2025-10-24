Southlake Planning and Development Services Department Wins 21st Consecutive Richard R. Lillie Award

For the 21st year in a row, Southlake’s Planning and Development Services Department has earned the Richard R. Lillie Planning and Development Excellence Award — an achievement that honors over two decades of thoughtful planning, collaboration, and care for our community.

Since winning the award in 2005, the Planning Department’s work has quietly shaped nearly every part of Southlake’s story — from the creation of the Bob Jones Nature Center and Preserve in 2008 to the city’s first two-lane roundabout in 2017. Each project, large or small, has played a role in creating the Southlake we know and love today.

But the department’s focus has never been just about what’s built now — it’s about what comes next. Every plan they draw and recommendation they make helps ensure our city remains vibrant, connected, and true to its character for generations to come.

This lasting success is partially possible because of thoughtful succession planning — a culture where knowledge and experience are passed down, and new voices are encouraged to grow. Longtime leaders like Director Dennis Killough and Landscape Administrator Keith Martin have been part of every award-winning year, while today’s newer staff brings fresh ideas, innovative technology, and an unwavering commitment to serving residents.

This culture of mentorship and innovation has built a team defined by expertise. Collectively, they hold 69 professional certifications — including Deputy Building Official Charlie Wright, who is a Master Code Professional — while the Building Inspections and Code Enforcement Team brings more than 169 combined years of municipal experience.

Collaboration is also at the heart of the department’s work. Through programs like the Southlake Program for the Involvement of Neighborhoods (SPIN) and the Planning & Zoning (P&Z) Commission, residents have a direct hand in shaping how Southlake evolves.

The department similarly invests in the next generation through opportunities like Mayor for a Day, where local students meet with the Director of Planning to learn how their city takes shape — sparking early interest in community leadership and city planning.

Director Killough greets Mayor for the Day Director Killough with the Mayor for the Day

As the Planning Department looks ahead, they continue to build on 21 years of excellence, ensuring Southlake remains a place where careful planning, teamwork, and community spirit shape the city’s future — just as they have shaped its past.