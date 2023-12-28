Southlake Planning and Development Services Wins the Richard R. Lillie Planning Excellence Award

The goals of the program include: Increasing community awareness of the importance of planning.

Recognizing planning departments that meet specific professional requirements.

Recognizing planning efforts that have achieved community support.

Encouraging the funding of professional training for planning commissioners and staff.

Aiding economic development and community image. “It’s always an honor to receive recognition for our efforts,” Dennis Killough, Director of Planning and Development Services said. “Our team works diligently year-round to ensure that our planning reflects the community’s values and always serves as the blueprint for Southlake’s future.” This marks the nineteenth consecutive year that the City of Southlake has been recognized for this award. Deputy Director, Jennifer Crosby and Planning Manager, Reagan Rothenberger, accepted the award at the 2023 TXAPA Conference. Some of the evaluation criteria to receive the award include level of training of Planning Commissioners and professional staff, professional qualifications of the planning staff, formulating and updating master plan components, and completion of other planning related projects. “We enjoy making this community a great place to live, and by recognizing the importance of comprehensive planning and community-focused initiatives, we can enhance the spaces where people work, live, and play” Dennis Killough, Director of Planning and Development Services said. To learn more about the City of Southlake’s Planning and Development Services department, please visit their webpage or give us a call at 817-748-8621.