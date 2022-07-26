Southlake Police Awarded 8th CALEA Accreditation

CALEA (Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies) provides agencies an opportunity to go beyond the implementation of basic best practices. There are a total of 458 best practice standards, which include 1,169 bullets to maintain proofs. While there are currently a total of 2,734 licensed law enforcement agencies in Texas, only 46 are accredited through CALEA.

Since 2015, the Southlake Police Department has held the distinction of Gold Standard Accreditation with Excellence. According to CALEA, the intent behind the “Excellence” provides agencies an opportunity to be further recognized for their effective use of the accreditation model for the delivery of public safety services and management professionalism.

The Southlake Police received their initial accreditation in 200, with subsequent awards in 2003, 2006, 2009, 2012, 2015, 2018, and now 2022.

“I am very proud of the work that our department has done to ensure we adhere to the highest standards possible,” Chief James Brandon said.