Southlake Police Ceremony Honors Officers, Civilians

Chief Casey awarded the 2024 Officer of the Year to Officer David Aldridge. Officer Aldridge is in charge of the department’s fleet, making sure the squads keep running and are properly outfitted. “He’s a one-man assembly line, and he probably knows more about our fleet than the manufacturers do,” Chief Casey said. Officer Aldridge also was recognized for going above and beyond with his commitment security at City Council meetings, working events in Town Square, and always having a smile on his face or a playful joke ready. Corporal Craig D’Amico was awarded the 2024 Supervisor of the Year. His achievements included spearheading the department wide transition to the Trijicon red dot platform and successfully training and qualifying 75 sworn officers. He also completed Ballistic Shield instructor training, worked at the Sniper Team Leader for the North Tarrant Regional SWAT, and is the first to volunteer at events like National Night Out, Donuts with Dads, the Citizen’s Academy, and any event that builds trust and reinforces positive relationships with the community. Chief Casey awarded Julia Deal the 2024 Civilian of the Year Award. Julia works in the Records Department and according to her supervisor Sarah Blum, she “has not only met the high expectations of her position in just a short period of time, but she has exceeded them in ways that have truly set her apart. Whether handling routine requests or taking on new challenges, she has consistently demonstrated professionalism, tenacity, and an unwavering dedication to the department’s mission of providing world class service.” Officer Brent Carlson received the Meritorious Conduct Award and a joint Officer of the Quarter Award for Q1. Both of those awards stemmed from his brave actions that started as a wrong way driver call in November. “In the face of imminent danger and with a spirit of self-sacrifice, Officer Carlson exhibited extraordinary heroism during an incident involving gunfire,” Chief Casey said. “His strategic decision making while under pressure, coupled with his quick and decisive actions helped stabilize a critical situation and demonstrated his unwavering commitment to the safety of the public and his fellow officers.” The Meritorious Conduct Award is not often bestowed, which made this award a truly special occasion. Detective Elliot Sundby also received a joint Officer of the Quarter Award for Q1 due to his lengthy and thorough criminal investigation into Officer Carlson’s shooting. He served as the lead investigator and worked diligently to build a strong criminal case for prosecution, including reviewing countless hours of video footage, interviewing a multitude of witnesses, writing and executing search warrants, and coordination with several out of state law enforcement agencies. All charges were eventually accepted by the DA. In addition to awards, Chief Casey also promoted two officers to the rank of Corporal. Corporal Alex Adams received his new badge and was pinned by his daughter (with the help of his wife). Corporal Corey Ventura received his new badge and was pinned by his wife. “Your promotions and recognition are a testament to your exceptional contributions to this department and the community we serve,” Chief Casey said at the end of the ceremony. “I know you all will continue to rise to the challenges ahead and inspire everyone around you, and I’m excited to see the positive impact you’ll make as you step into your new roles.”