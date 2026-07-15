Southlake Police Corporal Honored for Heroic Rescue from Burning Vehicle

Every day, Southlake Police Officers are prepared for the unexpected. On the evening of June 7, that preparation made all the difference when an ordinary traffic stop quickly turned into a life-threatening emergency.

While conducting a traffic stop along westbound SH 114, Southlake Police Corporal Joshua Swisher was alerted by NETCOM Dispatch to a vehicle approaching his location with heavy smoke coming from it. Corporal Swisher quickly located the vehicle and directed the driver to pull onto the shoulder near the 900 block of E. SH 114.

Within seconds of coming to a stop, flames began spreading from underneath the vehicle. As the fire intensified, Corporal Swisher immediately recognized that the driver had not yet exited the vehicle. Without hesitation, he moved toward the burning car, broke the driver’s window, and pulled the driver to safety before the fire could fully engulf the vehicle. While escorting the driver to safety, Corporal Swisher quickly confirmed no one else was inside the vehicle.

Thanks to Corporal Swisher’s swift actions, the driver did not suffer serious injury. Dash camera and body-worn camera footage from the incident capture just how quickly the situation escalated and the urgency of Corporal Swisher’s response.

For his courage, decisive action, and commitment to protecting others, Corporal Swisher was recently presented with the Southlake Police Department’s Meritorious Conduct Award, the Department’s second-highest honor. The award recognizes employees who demonstrate exceptional courage, professionalism, and performance in the face of significant danger.

“Every day, our officers are prepared to respond to situations that can change in an instant,” said Police Chief Ashleigh Casey. “This incident is a powerful reminder that there is no such thing as a routine traffic stop or call. This recognition honors more than a courageous act – Corporal Swisher’s selfless actions reflect the character, training, and commitment our officers bring to every shift, every day to protect and serve the Southlake community.”

Acts of courage rarely happen by chance. They are the product of countless hours of training, experience, and a deep commitment to protecting others. The Southlake Police Department remains proud of the dedicated officers who bring these qualities to their work every day and who stand ready to serve and protect the Southlake community with excellence.