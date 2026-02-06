Southlake Police Department Celebrates Four Officer Promotions 

The Southlake Police Department proudly celebrated the promotion of four officers during a Police Promotional Ceremony held on February 4, recognizing their leadership, dedication, and commitment to protecting the Southlake community.

Promotions within the department reflect more than a change in rank—they represent earned trust, continued growth, and a deep sense of responsibility to serve others.

The promotional process is comprehensive and highly competitive, beginning with a written examination covering state law and Southlake Police Department policies, followed by a rigorous assessment. Candidates participate in an interview with an assessment panel, scenario-based evaluations focused on day-to-day policing situations, and a presentation designed to assess communication, judgment, and interaction with fellow officers and the public. As a result of this process, the following officers were promoted:

Ray Sewell, promoted from Corporal to Sergeant

Joshua Valdez, promoted from Corporal to Sergeant

Joshua Swisher, promoted from Officer to Corporal

Chris Ford, promoted from Officer to Corporal

The ceremony brought together City leadership, fellow officers, and family members who support these public safety professionals every day. The department also took time to acknowledge the important role families play behind the scenes, providing encouragement and support that make this service possible.

“These promotions represent the character and commitment we value in our department,” said Ashleigh Casey, Chief of Police. “Each of these officers has earned the trust of their peers and our community through their professionalism, compassion, and dedication to service. I’m proud of the leadership they bring to our team, and I’m confident in the positive impact they’ll continue to make.”

Southlake Police officers serve with a focus on safety, accountability, and community engagement—working every day to ensure residents, visitors, and businesses feel protected and supported. By promoting leaders from within, the department continues to strengthen its culture of excellence and its commitment to community-centered policing.

