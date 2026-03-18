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Police
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Mar 18, 2026

Southlake Police Department Earns National CALEA Reaccreditation

The Southlake Police Department has once again earned reaccreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA).

This past Saturday (March 14, 2026), Southlake Police Chief Ashleigh Casey, Accreditation Manager Roland DeGraauw, and Captain Myles Jenkins appeared before the Commission in Tucson, Arizona, to accept the formal award.

CALEA accreditation is widely regarded as the gold standard in law enforcement, recognizing agencies that meet and maintain the highest levels of professionalism, accountability, and operational effectiveness. The reaccreditation process involves a comprehensive review of department policies, procedures, training, and overall performance to ensure alignment with nationally established best practices.

“This achievement reflects the commitment of our entire organization to providing exceptional service to the Southlake community,” said Police Chief Casey. “CALEA reaccreditation is the result of a sustained, team-driven effort to ensure we are operating at the highest level in every area of our department – both now and in the future.”

The reaccreditation process is conducted on a four-year cycle and includes an in-depth assessment by external, independent reviewers, as well as ongoing annual reviews to ensure continued adherence to best practices. The standards address a wide range of critical areas, including use of force, training, emergency response, community engagement, and administrative practices.

The Southlake Police Department has been accredited through CALEA since 2000, and Saturday’s achievement marks the department’s ninth reaccreditation award. Earning and maintaining CALEA accreditation demonstrates the department’s dedication to transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement.

It also provides the community with confidence that their police department is operating in accordance with nationally recognized best practices. This accomplishment is the culmination of dedication and work between Accreditation Manager, Roland DeGrauuw, and the collective efforts of the men and women of the Southlake Police Department, whose professionalism and commitment to service make achievements like this possible.

Through strong community partnerships and a focus on continuous improvement, the department remains committed to delivering the highest levels of public safety service to the Southlake community.

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