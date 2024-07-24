Southlake Police Department Promotes Jose Luna to Assistant Chief of Police

The Southlake Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Police Captain Jose Luna to Assistant Chief of Police, effective July 15th. With an impressive 14-year tenure with the department, Assistant Chief Luna's commitment to public safety and community service has been a cornerstone of his distinguished 20-year career. Police Chief Ashleigh Casey expressed her confidence in the new Assistant Chief, stating, "Assistant Chief Luna has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication to our community. His strategic vision and operational expertise will undoubtedly strengthen our department. I know he will excel in this critical role." Assistant Chief Luna's law enforcement career started with the Killeen Police Department in 2004. In early 2010, he was hired as an officer in Southlake. His career is marked by a series of significant accomplishments and steady advancement through the ranks. Beginning as an officer in 2010, his diligence and exemplary performance led to rapid promotions. He has served as an officer, corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, and captain, and in each role, he has showcased his adeptness in field operations and administrative responsibilities. For the past eight years, Assistant Chief Luna has served as the SWAT Commander for North Tarrant Regional SWAT, where he has successfully led the multi-agency team through a variety of high-risk incidents. In addition to his extensive on-the-job experience, Assistant Chief Luna holds a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in Criminal Justice Administration. Currently, he is attending the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. This 10-week advanced training program equips law enforcement leaders with cutting-edge skills in various aspects of policing, including leadership, investigative techniques, and crisis management. "The Academy training not only reinforces his already robust skill set but also prepares him to tackle the dynamic and evolving challenges faced by modern-day law enforcement agencies," Chief Casey said. Following his return from the FBI National Academy in September, Assistant Chief Luna will be honored in a formal promotion ceremony, which includes his badge pinning and the celebration of his achievements and dedication to the Southlake Police Department.