Southlake Police Department Seeks Public Comments During CALEA Assessment

Public Notice

The Southlake Police Department is scheduled for an annual assessment as part of a program to maintain accreditation by verifying that is meets professional standards.

Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) the accreditation program requires law enforcement agencies to comply with the state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policy or procedure, administration, operations, and support services.

As a part of the assessment, agency employees and the public are invited to offer comments by accessing this site https://cimrs2.calea.org/809 between September 25, 2026, and no later than December 7, 2026, to provide your comments.

The standards are available to view by writing the Commission at 13575 Heathcote Blvd. Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155.

Accreditation Public Comment Portal

The purpose of this public portal is to receive comments regarding an agency’s compliance with CALEA standards, engagement in the service community, delivery of public safety services, and overall candidacy for accredited status. These comments can be in the form of commendations or concerns. The overall intent of the accreditation process is to provide the participating agency with information to support continuous improvement, as well as foster the pursuit of professional excellence.

IMPORTANT: CALEA is not an investigatory body and subsequently the public portal should not be used to submit information for such purposes. Additionally, there will be no response other than acknowledgement to submissions; however, the information will be considered in context to its relevancy to compliance with standards and the tenets of CALEA® Accreditation.