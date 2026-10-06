Southlake Police Officers Honored for Commitment to Preventing Impaired Driving

Officer Patrick Hammesfahr, Officer Hannah Rios, and Sergeant Emiliano Tejada earned MADD Texas awards for their enforcement efforts and leadership in protecting the community.

Keeping Southlake roadways safe requires initiative, thorough investigations, and officers who help one another grow. Three members of the Southlake Police Department were recently recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Texas for bringing those qualities to their work in impaired driving prevention and enforcement.

At the 2026 North Texas Law Enforcement Recognition Ceremony held on September 29, Officer Patrick Hammesfahr earned the Outstanding Rookie Award, Officer Hannah Rios earned the MADD Enforcement Hero Award, and Sergeant Emiliano Tejada earned the Outstanding Leadership Award. Together, their accomplishments reflect the range of skills and experience that support the Police Department’s efforts to keep our roads and community safe.

Early in his law enforcement career, Officer Hammesfahr has already made a notable impact in the department’s DWI enforcement efforts. His initiative, attention to detail, and commitment to developing his investigative skills earned him the Outstanding Rookie Award, which recognizes officers within their first three years of service.

Officer Rios led the department in impaired driving enforcement through her proactive efforts and thorough investigations. Her relentless dedication to identifying and removing impaired drivers from the roadway earned her the MADD Enforcement Hero Award and reflects her continued commitment to preventing impaired driving and protecting others.

Sergeant Tejada’s contributions extend beyond his own enforcement work. Through mentorship, training, and guidance, he helps fellow officers strengthen their knowledge and capabilities in impaired driving investigations. His Outstanding Leadership Award recognizes that commitment to officer development and his role in promoting proactive enforcement and roadway safety.

Preventing impaired driving requires a sustained, coordinated effort – from recognizing signs of impairment and conducting careful investigations to training fellow officers to do the same. The Southlake Police Department proudly recognizes Officer Hammesfahr, Officer Rios, and Sergeant Tejada for their professionalism and their exceptional dedication to protecting the Southlake community.