Southlake Presents Art Show and Competition Back for Year Five

The exhibition showcases artwork in the lobby of Southlake Town Hall, providing a unique opportunity for local artists to share their work with residents and visitors.

Hosted in partnership with the APEX Arts League, the program highlights a variety of two-dimensional artwork, including painting, photography, and mixed media created by talented artists from the area.

New for 2026, the program has expanded artist eligibility beyond Southlake residents. In addition to Southlake-based artists, individuals living within Carroll Independent School District boundaries and in neighboring communities such as Keller, Grapevine, Colleyville, Westlake, and Trophy Club were invited to submit their work for consideration, expanding opportunities for regional artists while maintaining the program’s strong connection to the Southlake community.

Artists must be 18 or older and may submit up to three original works created within the past two years. All artwork must be two-dimensional, family-appropriate, and ready to hang. The community is invited to celebrate the selected artists at the Southlake Presents Art Show & Competition Reception on Sunday, May 3, from 4:00 to 5:30 PM in the lobby of Town Hall. Guests will have the opportunity to view the artwork on display, meet the participating artists, and enjoy light refreshments. The reception is free and open to the public.

Click here to apply today!