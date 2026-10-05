Southlake Public Library Celebrates 25 Years

For 25 years, the Southlake Public Library has been helping the community discover, learn, connect and create memories.

In the latest SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill celebrates the Library’s 25th birthday and reflects on its role in the Southlake community. City Librarian Cynthia Pfledderer and Library Manager Jennifer Tucker take viewers through the Library’s journey, sharing memories, growth and discoveries from the past quarter-century.

Since opening to the public on September 26, 2001, the Library has welcomed more than 3 million visitors, circulated more than 8 million items and provided programs for more than 735,000 people.

The anniversary is also an opportunity to recognize the Library’s accomplishments, including the awards and recognition it has received over the years, as well as the staff and community partners who have helped make those achievements possible.

Residents can join the 25th anniversary celebration by picking up a limited-edition 25th Birthday Library card, which will be available over the next year. Those interested can request an upgrade or receive a new card at the Library’s customer service desk.

Watch the latest SLK City Spotlight to celebrate 25 years of the Southlake Public Library at the link below:

