Southlake Public Library Earns 2025 Achievement of Excellence Award

Southlake Public Library has been recognized with the 2025 Achievement of Excellence in Libraries Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association (TMLDA), placing it among the top-performing libraries in Texas.

Among more than 500 public library systems statewide, only 101 libraries—representing the top 20% in Texas—earned this distinction in 2025, highlighting Southlake’s ongoing commitment to serving residents with creativity, compassion, and forward-thinking services.

“This recognition reflects the dedication of our library staff and the strong support of the Southlake community,” said City Librarian Cynthia Pledderer. “We’re honored to be counted among the best libraries in Texas, and we remain committed to serving residents with care, creativity, and excellence every day.”

Each year, the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association evaluates libraries across the state using a rigorous set of standards that measure excellence in 10 key service areas. These include outreach to underserved populations, innovative marketing, community collaboration, enhanced public services, literacy support for all ages, digital inclusion initiatives, workforce development resources, cultural and educational programming, and professional staff development.

In the award letter, TMLDA President Michelle Cervantes praised the Southlake Public Library’s strong commitment to exceptional community service and noted that its application reflected a clear dedication to excellence in the Southlake community.

“Your application clearly demonstrated your commitment to providing exceptional service to your community,” Cervantes said.

From robust programming for all ages to expanding digital resources and strengthening community partnerships, the library continues to evolve to meet the needs of Southlake residents and the surrounding communities where they live, work, and learn.

To explore current programs and upcoming events, visit the library’s Events Calendar — and consider stopping by soon to discover a new class, family activity, or resource available to you. Whether you’re looking for your next great read, digital tools, or a place to connect, Southlake Public Library is here for you.