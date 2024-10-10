October 10, 2024

Southlake Public Library Unveils Cozy New Furniture 

Looking for a comfortable spot to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life? Look no further than the Southlake Public Library.

If you’ve visited recently, you might have noticed the delightful thump of kids settling into the brand-new furniture or the gentle rustle of pages turning near our cozy fireplace. The library recently upgraded the seating to offer an even more inviting experience. 

The new collection includes spacious family chairs which are perfect for sharing a story with your little one. Throughout the library, find comfortable and colorful reading spaces to keep you warm and relaxed as you enjoy your favorite books. And don’t miss the adorable new bear in the early readers section, affectionately named Barry by the staff (though his name is always up for debate!). 

Wondering what happened to our previous furniture? We’ve repurposed it for our Public Works team, ensuring it continues to be put to good use. 

Next time you’re near the Southlake Library, stop by to enjoy the new furniture and maybe even sign up for a library card.  

Check out a fun video featuring the new furniture from the Southlake Library Instagram.

