August 5, 2022

Southlake Purchasing Manager Receives High Recognition from the Texas Public Purchasing Association

The Texas Public Purchasing Association (TxPPA) recently recognized Southlake Purchasing Manager Tim Slifka and the City of Southlake for procurement excellence with the Achievement of Excellence in Procurement (AEP) Award from the National Procurement Institute.

This award is part of an annual program that recognizes procurement professionals and organizations that demonstrate innovation, professionalism, productivity, leadership, and e-procurement within their ­­­organization.

The City of Southlake is one of 44 recipients in the state of Texas to receive such a notable accomplishment.

“One way we achieve excellence here in Southlake is to offer our employees opportunities for training and professional development,” said City of Southlake’s Chief Financial Officer, Sharen Jackson, “The Texas Public Purchasing Association is a great organization that provides tools to help us improve our procurement process and stay up-to-date on policies, and procedures.”

“We’re honored for Tim to represent us,” Jackson said.

The Texas Public Purchasing Association is an independent multi-agency that is comprised of members representing state agencies, county governments, municipalities, authorities, colleges and universities, and school districts located in Texas.

