Southlake Receives "Clean" Audit Following Independent Review

The audit by Weaver LLP affirms that the City's financial records are accurate, transparent, and free from material misstatements. The Southlake City Charter mandates that a Certified Public Accountant conduct an independent audit at the close of each fiscal year. These third-party audits are essential for local governments, objectively assessing financial transactions and internal financial controls. The process helps identify irregularities and ensures proper management of taxpayer dollars. "Our commitment to strong financial stewardship continues to be validated by these independent audits," said Chief Financial Officer Sharen Jackson. "A clean audit reflects our dedication to transparency and accountability." The latest audit findings are published in the City's Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR), which includes the auditor's report, financial statements, and statistical data offering insights into the City's economic health. Notable highlights from the report include: The City's total taxable value is $11.4 billion, after exemptions totaling nearly $5.4 billion.

Sabre Holdings remains Southlake's largest employer, with 2,404 employees, making up approximately 15% of the City's workforce. It is followed by Carroll ISD, with 1,149 employees (7% of total employment).

The City's daytime workforce for 2024 reached 16,206, reflecting a 26% increase since 2015. The full ACFR is available online for public review, offering a detailed breakdown of Southlake's financial performance and economic landscape.