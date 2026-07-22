Southlake Receives GFOA’s Triple Crown Award

From the annual budget to financial reports, Southlake strives to make it easy for residents to understand how public funds are managed. It’s that type of commitment that has earned the City national recognition.

The City of Southlake has received the Triple Crown Award from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its fiscal year ending in 2024 — the sixth consecutive year the City has earned the honor. This distinction places Southlake among 441 governments nationwide that have earned recognition in this period, highlighting the City’s commitment to responsible financial management. For residents, this means access to clear, reliable information about how their tax dollars are budgeted, spent, and reported.

In order to qualify for a Triple Crown recognition, a government must earn all three of GFOA’s top honors within the same fiscal year, including the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, the Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award, and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. Each of these programs evaluates different areas of a government’s financial communication, from annual reports and budget documents to resident-friendly financial summaries. GFOA maintains standards for each award, with the Certificate of Achievement requiring an independent review of a government’s annual financial report before recognition is granted. Governments that excel in each of these areas represent the gold standard for fiscal transparency.

“This level of recognition means so much coming from GFOA, an organization known for setting the standard in public finance. We’ve been honored with the Triple Crown Award every year (2019-2024) since it was established, and that consistency reflects our commitment to serving our residents,” said Sharen Jackson, Chief Financial Officer for the City of Southlake.

Southlake and the other honorees will be recognized on the GFOA website and will receive an award certificate recognizing the precision, effectiveness, and strategy required to meet the standards of all three programs.

While the award is a point of pride for Southlake, its greatest value lies in the confidence it gives residents that the City’s finances are managed responsibly and communicated clearly. Residents can see that transparency in action through the City’s online transparency portal, which allows them to view financial information and track City spending, as well as the City’s Transparency Star recognition from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts for exceeding state transparency standards.

Although this recognition is based on Southlake’s 2024 financial reporting, residents can continue to stay informed by exploring the City’s current fiscal year budget. View the 2026 budget to learn how taxpayer dollars are being invested today.