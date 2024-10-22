Southlake Set to Celebrate Korban Best: Honoring Our Hometown Hero’s Triumphs at the 2024 Paris Paralympics!

Join us in celebrating our incredible hometown hero, Korban Best, for his outstanding achievements at the Paris Paralympics! Korban showcased exceptional skill and determination, bringing home two prestigious medals: a bronze in the Universal Relay and a silver in the T47 100m.

To honor his remarkable accomplishments, we invite you to a special celebration at the steps of Town Hall on November 2nd at 9:00 a.m. This is a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together, show support, and express our pride in Korban's dedication and success.

Let’s rally to celebrate not just his medals, but the hard work and perseverance he embodies. We look forward to seeing you there!