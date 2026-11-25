Beginning with December utility bills, Southlake residential customers will see their monthly stormwater utility fee increase from $8 to $10, an additional $2 per month. For non-residential customers, the rate will increase from $0.00125 to $0.00225 per square foot of impervious area, such as rooftops, parking lots, and other hard surfaces that do not absorb rainwater.

This is the first increase to the City’s stormwater utility fee since 2006. The additional funding will support maintenance, repairs, and improvements to Southlake’s public drainage system, including storm drains, pipes, channels, and other drainage structures. These facilities help move rainwater through the community, reduce flooding risks, and protect roads and other public infrastructure.

The City’s updated Stormwater Master Plan provides a framework for evaluating drainage needs, identifying priorities, and planning future maintenance and improvements. The fee adjustment will help the City address these ongoing needs and plan for future investments.

On October 20, 2026, the Southlake City Council approved Resolution No. 26-034, amending the City Fee Schedule, including the Stormwater Utility Fee. The resolution was approved as part of the Council’s consent agenda, following discussions of the adjustment during winter and summer workshops.

The additional revenue will help the City:

Maintain and repair existing storm drains, pipes, and drainage structures.

Address needs identified through drainage system evaluations.

Plan and construct improvements to public drainage facilities.



Questions about the fee or your utility bill?

Visit the City’s Water and Sewer Rates & Fees webpage for current rate information and utility customer service details. Customers do not need to take action for the updated rate to appear on their bill.

Have a drainage concern?

Visit the City’s Stormwater and Drainage in Southlake webpage to learn about drainage responsibilities, reporting concerns, and how the City evaluates drainage needs.