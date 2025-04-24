Southlake Tennis Center Celebrates 25 Years of Serving the Community with May 10 Anniversary Event

Southlake Tennis Center (STC), a beloved fixture in the Southlake community and one of the premier public tennis facilities in the country, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a fun-filled day of tennis, games, and community connection on Saturday, May 10, starting at 9:30AM, followed by a special Pro Exhibition at 11:30AM. Since opening its doors in October 1999, STC has grown from a small complex with 13 hard courts and a temporary pro shop into a nationally recognized tennis destination. Over the last 25 years, STC has received numerous honors, including the USTA Outstanding Facility of the Year Award—twice—and most recently being named a USTA Premier Facility in 2024, an honor shared by only 50 facilities nationwide and only two in Texas. STC’s impact on Southlake has gone far beyond the court. Through community events, charitable partnerships like the Mid-Cities SOS Tennis Benefit for SafeHaven of Tarrant County, and hosting tournaments for players of all ages and skill levels, STC has remained a cornerstone for recreation, socialization, learning, and connection in the city. “Reaching 25 years is an incredible milestone for the City of Southlake,” said Mia Gordon-Poorman, general manager and long-time leader at STC. “We have been so fortunate to partner with the City to provide a public facility that has been honored both locally and nationally for its excellence in facility management, innovative programming, and meaningful community engagement.” To celebrate its silver anniversary, Southlake Tennis Center invites current and former players, families, and fans to come out and enjoy a morning of exciting activities for all ages: Event Highlights – Saturday, May 10 (Starting at 9:30AM)

Adult Activities: • Cardio Triples Drill: Co-ed, three players per side, exciting points play.

• 105: A fast-paced doubles game with big points for winning shots (2.5+ level).

• Demo Court: Try out racquets from Yonex, Head, Babolat, and Wilson, plus serve speeds will be tested with a radar gun. Kids Events:

• Parent-Child Red Ball Tournament: Fun for families, with players earning discounts on summer camps and classes.

• Kids Olympics: A tennis-themed obstacle course with age-based prizes and unlimited runs through the course. All activities are $5 each, require registration, and include a $5 pro shop voucher—play and save while celebrating! Pro Exhibitions (Starting at 11:30AM)

STC’s talented coaching staff will take to the same red, orange, and green courts that kids use—showcasing advanced skills in a fun, fast-paced format for families and young players to enjoy up close. “We’re proud to have been a part of so many lives in Southlake and to have helped grow the game of tennis here,” said Stephen Poorman, STC’s director of tennis since it opened in 1999. “This celebration is our way of saying thank you to the community that’s supported us every step of the way.” To help celebrate the journey, STC is inviting the community to share its most memorable moments. Send your favorite STC photos and stories—past or present—to stc25anniversary@gmail.com to be entered into a drawing for a $250 Pro Shop gift card. From its humble beginnings to becoming a state-of-the-art facility with indoor courts and a full-service clubhouse, Southlake Tennis Center has remained dedicated to making tennis accessible, inclusive, and fun for everyone. The May 10 celebration is a tribute to that mission and a glimpse into the exciting future still ahead. For more information and to register for May 10 events:

Visit the Southlake Tennis Center website, give them a call at 817-421-5605, or email them at: info@southlaketennis.com