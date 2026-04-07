Southlake Tennis Center Gearing Up for Summer with Kids Camps

Spring break at Southlake Tennis Center (STC) was anything but a break — in the best possible way! From March 16–20, junior players ages 7-16 traded screen time for court time, taking the courts for a week of fun, fitness, and friendly competition during the Junior Spring Break Camp.

Led by Stephen Poorman, Director of Tennis at STC, campers of all skill levels dove into the game from day one. Whether they were brand-new to the sport or already chasing tournament play, every camper was challenged at their level and surrounded by the energy of kids who love to compete.

Campers worked on technique, footwork, and the athletic skills that make great tennis players — agility, coordination, and court awareness. Beginners learned how to keep score, sustain a rally, and play their first full matches. More experienced players sharpened singles and doubles strategies under expert guidance.

All STC junior programs are built on the acclaimed Evolution Kids curriculum — the same program used at the John McEnroe Tennis Academy — taught by certified tennis professionals dedicated to making the game fun and approachable. The result? Kids who leave camp not just better players, but kids who genuinely love the sport.

And this is just the beginning. For juniors who caught the tennis bug this spring, STC has an action-packed summer ahead! Junior Summer Camps are back, May 25 – August 8, with week-long camps running throughout the summer.

Summer camps are open to children who have completed first grade and up, for all skill levels. Players are grouped by age and ability to ensure every camper is challenged at just the right level.

Camp Options

Half Day Camps – Monday–Friday, 9 AM–12 PM

Full Day Camps – Monday–Friday, 9 AM–4 PM (includes pizza lunch on Fridays!)

Competitive Orange/Green Camps & Middle School Camps – For more information, contact STC.

What Campers Will Do

In the mornings, campers build technical tennis foundations — technique, footwork, and the athletic skills needed to play and compete. Campers learn how to keep score, sustain a rally, and play a real match. More advanced players focus on singles and doubles strategies.

Full Day campers enjoy a fun-filled afternoon with tennis and fitness games on the indoor courts, movies, and exciting activities. On Fridays, Full Day campers enjoy a cheese pizza lunch together.

World-Class Instruction at STC

STC’s summer camps feature an 8:1 student-to-coach ratio, ensuring every camper gets individualized attention. All coaches are Play Safe certified and hold USTA Coaching certifications. Lead instructors are certified by the Professional Tennis Registry (PTR) with specialized training in child athletic development and junior tennis instruction.

Discounts & Registration

A 10% sibling discount is available, as well as a 10% discount for multiple weeks of camp or monthly summer classes.

If your junior player is ready to Get Better Here, register now. Spots fill up fast — don’t miss out on the summer break activity your kids will actually be excited about!

For more information and to register, visit www.southlaketennis.com, call 817-421-5605, or email ju*****@*************is.com.