Southlake Tennis Center Invites Women to Try Something New This Fall: Tennis

Southlake Tennis Center’s New to Tennis program returns October 12, and it’s built with women like you in mind — especially moms who have their days free while the kids are at school.

Tennis has been called the world’s healthiest sport, and it’s easy to see why. It builds strength, balance, and stamina, all while sharpening focus and relieving stress. But ask anyone in STC’s New to Tennis program what keeps them coming back, and you’ll likely hear the same two words: fitness and friendship.



A Class Built for Beginners — and Your Schedule



You don’t need experience, and you don’t need to own a racquet collection to get started. New to Tennis is designed from the ground up for adults who are picking up the sport for the first time. Each level is an 8-week class that builds your skills week by week, using smaller courts and beginner-friendly equipment that make learning approachable, not intimidating.

Priced at $220, the classes run October 12 through December 13, and include a racquet:

• Tuesdays, 12:00 – 1:30 PM

• Thursdays, 12:00 – 1:30 PM

• Thursdays, 7:00 – 8:30 PM

• Saturdays, 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Whether you’d rather make it a midweek midday escape or save your court time for the weekend, there’s a class that fits. Sign up solo and you’ll be welcomed into a class full of fellow beginners — or grab three friends and fill a class of four together, so your first swing on the court comes with familiar faces already cheering you on. All daytime classes are taught indoors, and the Thursday evening class is taught outdoors. Certified PTR teaching professionals lead every class, so you’re learning proper techniques from day one in an encouraging, supportive environment.



More Than a Workout



What makes New to Tennis different is the community that comes with it. You’ll learn alongside other beginners who are in the exact same spot you are — a little nervous, a lot excited, and ready to try something new. Coached match play lets you apply what you’ve learned in real points, building confidence on the court while building friendships off it. Many players say the class becomes the highlight of their week, and it’s easy to understand why: a couple of hours of movement, laughter, and connection, all before pickup time.



Know a friend who’s been curious about tennis but hasn’t tried it yet? Refer her to New to Tennis, and once she joins, you’ll receive a Pro Shop gift card as a thank-you.

This fall, give yourself permission to try something for you. Sign up for New to Tennis and Get Better Here. For more information and to register, visit www.southlaketennis.com/new-to-tennis or call 817-421-5605.