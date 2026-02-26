Southlake Town Square Asphalt Improvements

Asphalt improvements in Southlake Town Square will begin March 9 and continue through March 20, 2026, weather permitting. As part of this year’s Town Square enhancements, the City’s contractor, RAC, will be removing and replacing asphalt on State Street (from FM 1709 to Prospect Street), as well as Plaza Place and Reserve Street. To help minimize daytime impacts, work will take place overnight from 11:00 p.m. to early morning. While no road closures are expected, drivers may experience delays in the area during work hours and are encouraged to allow extra travel time when traveling through Town Square. We appreciate your patience as we complete these improvements to enhance the Southlake Town Square experience.