A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
Map showing roadwork locations for asphalt improvements on State St, Plaza Pl, and Reserve St. Text announces construction from March 9-20, 2026, 11 p.m. to early mornings, with an orange barrel and compass shown.
Streets & Roads
|
Feb 26, 2026

Southlake Town Square Asphalt Improvements

Beginning March 9, 2026

Asphalt improvements in Southlake Town Square will begin March 9 and continue through March 20, 2026, weather permitting. As part of this year’s Town Square enhancements, the City’s contractor, RAC, will be removing and replacing asphalt on State Street (from FM 1709 to Prospect Street), as well as Plaza Place and Reserve Street. To help minimize daytime impacts, work will take place overnight from 11:00 p.m. to early morning. While no road closures are expected, drivers may experience delays in the area during work hours and are encouraged to allow extra travel time when traveling through Town Square. We appreciate your patience as we complete these improvements to enhance the Southlake Town Square experience.

Alert for asphalt improvements on State St, Plaza Pl, and Reserve St from March 9–20, 2026, 11:00 p.m. to early mornings, with a map showing affected locations marked with orange pins.

Share

A circular logo for the City of Southlake’s 70th anniversary (1956–2026) is on the left, next to an under-construction brick building with scaffolding and a crane on the right.