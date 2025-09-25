A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Two sanitation workers in bright uniforms load black garbage bags into a truck on a residential street, with brick houses and green lawns in the background.
Sep 25, 2025

Southlake Utility Rate Updates Effective October 2025 

Residents will see new water, sewer, and trash & recycling rates beginning October 1, 2025.

Southlake Water Utilities customers will see changes to water, sewer, garbage, and recycling rates beginning October 1, 2025, with the new rates appearing on November billing statements.  

Water Rate Change 

The City of Fort Worth supplies treated water to Southlake and more than 30 other North Texas communities. Fort Worth recently approved an 11.2% increase in its wholesale rate, resulting in a 6% increase for Southlake customers.  

Sewer Rate Change 

The Trinity River Authority (TRA) provides sewer treatment services for 98% of Tarrant County, including Southlake. Rising treatment costs will result in a 10% increase for Southlake customers. The maximum residential sewer charge will be $97.78 per month. 

CWD Rate Change 

As part of the City’s five-year contract with Community Waste Disposal (CWD), rates are reviewed annually to keep up with fuel, disposal, and inflationary costs. Beginning October 1, residential trash and recycling service will increase by $0.88 to $20.88 per month. Commercial front-load collections will increase by 3.61%, and roll-off service will increase by 4.58%. 

To learn more about these changes and to find details on your specific service, visit the Southlake Water Utilities webpage or the Trash & Recycling webpage.

