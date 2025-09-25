Southlake Utility Rate Updates Effective October 2025 

Southlake Water Utilities customers will see changes to water, sewer, garbage, and recycling rates beginning October 1, 2025, with the new rates appearing on November billing statements.

Water Rate Change

The City of Fort Worth supplies treated water to Southlake and more than 30 other North Texas communities. Fort Worth recently approved an 11.2% increase in its wholesale rate, resulting in a 6% increase for Southlake customers.

Sewer Rate Change

The Trinity River Authority (TRA) provides sewer treatment services for 98% of Tarrant County, including Southlake. Rising treatment costs will result in a 10% increase for Southlake customers. The maximum residential sewer charge will be $97.78 per month.

CWD Rate Change

As part of the City’s five-year contract with Community Waste Disposal (CWD), rates are reviewed annually to keep up with fuel, disposal, and inflationary costs. Beginning October 1, residential trash and recycling service will increase by $0.88 to $20.88 per month. Commercial front-load collections will increase by 3.61%, and roll-off service will increase by 4.58%.

To learn more about these changes and to find details on your specific service, visit the Southlake Water Utilities webpage or the Trash & Recycling webpage.