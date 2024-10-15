October 15, 2024

Southlake Veterans Day Celebration: Honoring Our Heroes

The City of Southlake is preparing to honor military heroes with a Veterans Day ceremony on the front steps of Town Hall.

The City of Southlake invites the community to join us in honoring and thanking our military veterans at a special Veterans Day celebration. The event will take place on Monday, November 11th at 9:00 a.m. on the front steps of Southlake Town Hall. Light refreshments will follow.

This gathering offers a meaningful opportunity to express our deepest gratitude to the men and women who have made the brave decision to defend our country and our freedoms. We encourage residents to come together to show their support and appreciation for our veterans.

We look forward to seeing you there as we honor those who have served!

