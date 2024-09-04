Southlake Water Utilities Announces Utility Rate Changes to Take Effect October 2024

Sewer, garbage and recycling rate changes will go into effect on October 1, 2024, for all Southlake Water Utilities customers. Residents will notice the increase on November billing statements.

Sewer Rate Change

The Trinity River Authority (TRA) supplies sewer treatment to 98% of Tarrant County, including Southlake. The TRA Board of Directors voted to approve rate increases for sewer treatment at both Denton Creek and Central Regional wastewater plants. As a result, Southlake Water Utilities will be passing an increase on to Southlake customers. Base sewer charges will increase to $40.89 and the additional consumption charge will increase to $6.00 per thousand gallons. Southlake customers will see the maximum residential sewer charge is $88.89 per month.

Refuse Rate Change

The new refuse rates—reflected on Southlake Water Utility bills for residential customers, will increase by 4.28%. The Community Waste Disposal (CWD) contract includes a provision for an annual rate adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index (DFW All Urban – Less Energy), changes to the price of natural gas fuel, and disposal fees.

Residential collections will increase by $0.82 on October 1, 2024. Commercial front load collections will increase by 4.51% and roll-off rates will increase by 4.49% on October 1 in accordance with the contract.

These rate changes will take effect on October 1, 2024, and the increase will be reflected on the November billing statements.