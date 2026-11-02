Southlake’s 2,026 Trees in 2026 Initiative Continues to Grow

Southlake is growing greener as the community works toward planting 2,026 trees in 2026 in celebration of the City’s 70th anniversary.

In the latest SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill checks in on the initiative’s progress in honor of Texas Arbor Day and shares how many trees have been planted so far. Residents, volunteers, community partners, and City staff have all contributed through community tree plantings, events, tree sales, and other efforts.

With the year still underway, there are more opportunities to get involved and help reach the community-wide goal. Watch the latest SLK City Spotlight to see how far Southlake has come and what’s ahead.

Visit ExperienceSouthlakeTexas.com to learn more, find ways to participate, and follow the initiative’s progress.