 Opens in a new tab
A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
Two people kneeling in a grassy field, planting a small tree, with a text overlay that reads “2,026 Trees in 2026” and the City of Southlake logo.
City
|
Nov 2, 2026

Southlake’s 2,026 Trees in 2026 Initiative Continues to Grow

Mayor Shawn McCaskill highlights Southlake’s progress toward planting 2,026 trees in celebration of the City’s 70th anniversary.

Southlake is growing greener as the community works toward planting 2,026 trees in 2026 in celebration of the City’s 70th anniversary.

In the latest SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill checks in on the initiative’s progress in honor of Texas Arbor Day and shares how many trees have been planted so far. Residents, volunteers, community partners, and City staff have all contributed through community tree plantings, events, tree sales, and other efforts.

 With the year still underway, there are more opportunities to get involved and help reach the community-wide goal. Watch the latest SLK City Spotlight to see how far Southlake has come and what’s ahead.

Visit ExperienceSouthlakeTexas.com to learn more, find ways to participate, and follow the initiative’s progress.

Share

Event flyer for “Home for the Holidays” in Southlake on Saturday, November 21 from 4:30 - 8:30 p.m., featuring a Christmas tree, holiday lights, and people celebrating.