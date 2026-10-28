Southlake’s Advisory Commission on Persons with Disabilities Marks First Year

The City of Southlake’s Advisory Commission on Persons with Disabilities (ACPD) marked its first year of service on October 20, presenting its annual report to the Southlake City Council and highlighting accomplishments that are helping make Southlake more accessible for residents and visitors with disabilities.

Established in 2025, the Commission advises the City Council on matters affecting individuals with disabilities, with a focus on community education, community engagement, and accessibility.

During its first full year, the Commission held 10 meetings, established seven strategic goals, and collaborated with City staff and community partners to identify opportunities to improve programs, services, and accessibility throughout Southlake.

A Year of Meaningful Accomplishments

The Commission’s work contributed to several initiatives during FY 2026:

Making Community Events More Accessible: At Stars & Stripes 2026, Commission recommendations helped inform improvements such as designated accessible viewing areas, accessible parking and restrooms, a cooling and wellness zone, and a sensory-friendly space at the Hilton Southlake. These enhancements helped create more ways for individuals with disabilities and their families to enjoy one of Southlake’s largest community celebrations.

At Stars & Stripes 2026, Commission recommendations helped inform improvements such as designated accessible viewing areas, accessible parking and restrooms, a cooling and wellness zone, and a sensory-friendly space at the Hilton Southlake. These enhancements helped create more ways for individuals with disabilities and their families to enjoy one of Southlake’s largest community celebrations. Making Information Easier to Find: Working with City staff, the Commission helped improve access to adaptive recreation information through a centralized Adaptive Services webpage, additional accessibility resources, and improved website navigation.

Working with City staff, the Commission helped improve access to adaptive recreation information through a centralized Adaptive Services webpage, additional accessibility resources, and improved website navigation. Creating More Opportunities to Participate: The Commission reviewed adaptive recreation opportunities, including Club Metro, Abilities Ignited, and Special Strong. The City also introduced sensory-friendly experiences at Touch-a-Truck and the Miracle Eggstravaganza, offering more ways for individuals and families to participate in community activities.

The Commission reviewed adaptive recreation opportunities, including Club Metro, Abilities Ignited, and Special Strong. The City also introduced sensory-friendly experiences at Touch-a-Truck and the Miracle Eggstravaganza, offering more ways for individuals and families to participate in community activities. Listening to the Community: The Commission helped develop the Disability Community Data Insights Program, a voluntary survey designed to better understand the experiences and needs of individuals with disabilities. Residents are encouraged to share their feedback to help identify barriers to participation and inform future recommendations.

The Commission helped develop the Disability Community Data Insights Program, a voluntary survey designed to better understand the experiences and needs of individuals with disabilities. Residents are encouraged to share their feedback to help identify barriers to participation and inform future recommendations. Planning for Future Accessibility Improvements: Commission members reviewed the City’s ADA Transition Plan and provided input on accessibility priorities and opportunities for future improvements.

Together, these efforts demonstrate how collaboration among residents, Commission members, community partners, and City staff can help make Southlake’s programs and services more accessible.

Recognizing the Contributions of People with Disabilities

During the October 20 City Council meeting, Mayor Shawn McCaskill also proclaimed October 2026 as Persons with Disabilities History and Awareness Month and Disability Employment Awareness Month in Southlake.

The proclamation recognizes the contributions of people with disabilities to our community and workplaces while encouraging greater awareness, accessibility, and opportunities for participation.

Looking Ahead

As the Commission enters its second year, members will continue evaluating adaptive programs, community partnerships, and accessibility needs while using resident feedback to help guide future recommendations.

The Commission will also establish its FY 2027 strategic priorities in alignment with City Council focus areas.

Community participation remains an important part of this work. Residents can learn more about the Commission, explore available resources, and find opportunities to share their experiences by visiting the Advisory Commission on Persons with Disabilities webpage on CityofSouthlake.com.