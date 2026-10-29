Southlake’s Annual Holiday Grease Roundup Returns 

Properly disposing of cooking oil and grease can help Southlake residents prevent plumbing problems and protect the city’s wastewater system. Through the annual Holiday Grease Roundup, the City of Southlake is partnering with the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) for the eighth year to give residents a convenient way to recycle used cooking oil and grease during the holiday season.

From Nov. 1, 2026, through Jan. 31, 2027, residents can drop off used cooking oil and grease at the Public Works Operations Center, located at 1950 E. Continental Blvd. The collection station will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, throughout the program.

Residents should allow cooking oil and grease to cool completely and store them in a suitable container before transporting them to the collection station.

When fats, oils and grease are poured down the drain, they can build up in pipes and cause sewer blockages, backups and overflows, potentially leading to costly plumbing problems. The Holiday Grease Roundup provides residents with an alternative disposal option, and collected grease is recycled into biofuel, a renewable energy source.

Last holiday season, Southlake residents contributed 150 gallons of used cooking oil and grease for repurposing, making it the most successful year in the program’s history. Residents can help build on that record this season while helping prevent plumbing problems and keeping Southlake’s wastewater system flowing smoothly.

Residents can find more details and tips on keeping fats, oils, and grease out of drains at DefendYourDrainsNorthTexas.com or by contacting Southlake Environmental Services at 817-748-8638.