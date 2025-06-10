A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Events
Jun 10, 2025

Southlake’s Biggest Celebration Returns on July 3 with Stars and Stripes!

Get ready for a red, white, and blue bash like no other!

Southlake’s favorite summer tradition is back! The City of Southlake invites the community to celebrate Independence Day at the annual Stars and Stripes event, happening July 3 in Southlake Town Square. From 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., Town Square will be filled with live music, delicious food and drinks, and plenty of family-friendly fun. The fireworks show will take place at 9:30 p.m., lighting up the sky in true Fourth of July fashion.


Guests can enjoy a variety of exciting attractions, including jumbo yard games, inflatables, carnival games, a bubble area, and interactive crafts and activities. Balloon artists and temporary tattoos will add to the festive atmosphere, while a live wood carver will showcase their skills throughout the evening. There will be plenty to eat and drink with a wide selection of vendors offering up tasty treats and cool refreshments for purchase, perfect for a summer night out.


Whether you’re dancing to live music, playing games with friends, or simply soaking in the festive energy, Stars and Stripes is the perfect way to kick off your Independence Day celebrations. Join us for an unforgettable night in the heart of Southlake!

