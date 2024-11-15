Southlake’s Book Blizzard Bingo Keeps Kids Reading Over Holiday Breaks 

Starting December 2nd, young readers are invited to play Book Blizzard Bingo at the Southlake Public Library where they can complete various reading challenges to earn tickets for prizes. Sponsored by the Library Foundation of Southlake (LFOS), readers will receive a colorful bingo card encouraging them to compete in a fun game as they discover a flurry of new books.



Similar to the summer reading program and last year’s successful Funopoly winter reading program, this program helps keep students engaged in reading during the long winter nights. The program is for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. They can register and pick up their game board by visiting the Southlake Public Library anytime through the program period of December 2nd – January 6th.



“We couldn’t be more excited to help encourage reading during the short winter days. I have four grandsons who are active Southlake Public Library users and it’s so fun to see programs like this that get them excited about reading,” said Lori Burr, President of LFOS. “The beauty of our Book Blizzard Bingo game is that it gives kids a lot of choices about the types of books they can read,” Burr added. “We want to encourage readers to stretch themselves to explore new genres and types of books. That said, more than anything, we just want kids to love to read as much as we do.”



For reaching milestones in the game, readers will earn tickets to be put in drawings for various prizes, such as gift cards from The Toy Maven, 1956 Pizza, Talking Animals bookstore, and other local businesses. Learn more about the Library Foundation of Southlake (LFOS)