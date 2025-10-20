A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
A modern multi-story Delta Hotels by Marriott building with a large parking lot, surrounded by trees and fields under a clear blue sky. The letters "SLK" appear in a green circle at the bottom right corner.
Oct 20, 2025

Southlake’s Delta Hotel Sets the Standard for Excellence—Again

Councilmember Chuck Taggart visits the Delta Hotel Southlake by Marriott which has earned Marriott Hotel of the Year for the third time, recognized for exceptional service, dining, and a welcoming guest experience.

Delta Hotel Southlake by Marriott continues to shine as a leader in hospitality, earning the prestigious Marriott Hotel of the Year award for the third time in 2024. The recognition, also received in 2021 and 2023, highlights the team’s consistent dedication to excellence across guest service, maintenance, cleanliness, and food and beverage.

In this episode of SLK City Spotlight, Councilmember Chuck Taggart speaks with General Manager Kellea Collier to discuss the hotel’s culture of hospitality and commitment to creating a “home away from home” experience for guests. Food & Beverage Director Todd Lettman also shared insights on Sky Creek Kitchen + Bar, the hotel’s signature restaurant offering modern Texas cuisine crafted with excellence and genuine service. With its welcoming atmosphere and convenient access to Bob Jones Nature Center and Southlake Town Square, Delta Hotel Southlake continues to be a premier destination for both business and leisure travelers.

To see the full episode, please click the link below:

